Umno president Zahid slapped with 7 fresh corruption charges involving $4.2 million

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Wednesday (June 26) claimed trial to seven corruption charges involving S$4.2 million over the foreign visa system (VLN) he allegedly received from the systems operator during his tenure as Malaysia's deputy prime minister.

Zahid had allegedly received the sum to extend the contract for Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) to manage a one-stop centre in China and VLN. This brings the total number of charges against him to 54. He is already facing 47 counts of criminal breach of trust and money laundering cases.

It is learnt that UKSB has the sole right to process and approve visa applications through the Electronic Travel Registration and Information (eENTRI) system made by nationals from China, Indian, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Zahid last year was also implicated with a scandal when Nepal’s Nepali Times reported that high ranking politicians in its country, and former Malaysian officials and their family members were involved in scamming more than RM185 million (S$60.7 million) over the past five years from vulnerable Nepali migrant workers desperate to seek work in Malaysia.

The court set RM200,000 bail in one surety and fixed July 31 for mention.