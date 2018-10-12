Umno president Zahid returns to Malaysia's anti-graft agency for the third time this week

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was back to face anti-graft investigators on Friday (Oct 12), the third time he undergoes questioning this week.

The Umno president arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters at 9.18am in a white SUV.

He is returning to the MACC to answer questions over alleged misappropriation of funds from Yayasan Akalbudi, a family-run foundation of which he is chairman.

Datuk Seri Zahid spent over nine hours on Thursday with MACC investigators, emerging from the headquarters at 6.15pm.

On Wednesday, he underwent eight hours of questioning at the MACC headquarters.

He was first questioned on the issue on July 3.

He was asked then to explain claims that RM800,000 (S$265,000) belonging to the foundation was used to pay his and his wife’s credit card bills.

The foundation was set up to receive and administer funds to help the poor as well as provide Islamic education.