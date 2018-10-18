Umno president arrested on arrival at Malaysia's anti-graft agency

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was arrested after arriving at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday (Oct 18) for another round of questioning,

The MACC confirmed in a statement that the president of former ruling party Umno was arrested at 3.15pm today, and will face several charges under the MACC Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam has reiterated his call for a "solidarity rally" in a Facebook post, on news of Datuk Seri Zahid's arrest.

“Datuk Seri Zahid informed me that he was arrested upon his arrival at MACC headquarters. All are invited to gather here at 9pm,” said Datuk Lokman.

Speculation is rife that the 65-year-old Umno president is expected to be charged on Friday.

Mr Zahid was sent a notice on Wednesday which required him to surrender himself at 3pm at the anti-graft headquarters in Putrajaya.

Sources have told The Straits Times that Mr Zahid will be charged with criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, caning and a fine on conviction.

This has sparked anger among Umno members who view the action against their president as "selective political persecution".

An Umno supreme council meeting was also called on on Wednesday night to discuss the fate of Mr Zahid.

"We have decided not to take any action and instead will staunchly support him," said Umno supreme council member Ahmad Maslan, as quoted by Malaysia's news site The Star Online.

The MACC is looking into claims that RM800,000 (S$264,000) of funds from the Yayasan Akalbudi foundation, which Mr Zahid chairs, had been used to pay his and his wife's credit card bills. The payments were made between 2014 and 2015.

Mr Zahid has said the payments by the charity for the credit card bills were made in error by an aide and that he has since settled the bills himself.

He was last interrogated by the anti-graft agency at its headquarters in Putrajaya last Friday.

Also questioned by the MACC last week were Mr Zahid's daughter Nurulhidayah, and his stepbrother Mohamad Nasaee Ahmad Tarmizi. The Straits Times understands that the Attorney-General's Chambers is evaluating whether to bring criminal charges against Datuk Nurulhidayah.

Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam has called on party members to rally outside the MACC office on Thursday night and the court complex on Friday morning in support of Mr Zahid.

Mr Zahid was first summoned by MACC on July 3 to have his statement recorded over the alleged misappropriation of funds from the foundation.

The foundation, which does charitable work such as the building of mosques, tahfiz schools and orphanages, was set up by Mr Zahid's family with donations from himself and close friends.