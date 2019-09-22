Umno, PAS talk up pro-Malay economic plan after unity pact

Leaders from Malaysia's two biggest parties yesterday stressed the need to continue affirmative action for the Malay Muslim majority, claiming the community is still worse off than its fellow citizens.

Sworn enemies for decades, leaders from the Malay nationalist party Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), along with hundreds of their supporters, sat side by side at a forum, as they discussed the New Economic Policy (NEP) - a race-based policy that has grown contentious but which the two parties broadly agree upon.

Fresh from signing a political unity pact just a week ago at Umno headquarters where the forum was also held, the two new allies put their best arguments forward to woo more Malays against pronouncements by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to dismantle the NEP.

Umno and PAS, which together attracted 75 per cent of the Malay vote in the general election in May last year, are banking on their formal pact to win the next polls that must be held by 2023.

Speakers at the forum, Challenges of the New Economic Policy in Malaysia Baru, argued that while the pro-Malay restructuring of Malaysia's economy under the NEP had weaknesses, it simply needed to be updated for the present context.

"Bumiputeras must still be given advantages, not because of inequality, but because it is due from the Constitution," said PAS vice-president Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also Terengganu Chief Minister. Bumiputeras refer to Malays and other indigenous races in Malaysia.

The NEP was introduced in 1970 - a year after deadly race riots followed an electoral setback for the Umno-led government. Although planned to last 20 years, much of the pro-Malay quotas and privileges in business, education and property ownership have remained in place.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who also led the country from 1981 to 2003, has said the NEP had failed to uplift the Malays despite the abundant opportunities offered to them.

But former finance minister Johari Abdul Ghani, who is from Umno, said yesterday that the policy's failure to create capable Malay entrepreneurs was due to a rush to meet the 30:40:30 equity target among bumiputeras, other Malaysians and foreigners, respectively, in only two decades.

The result, he said, was widespread "Alibaba" practices, where a government project won by a Malay company was contracted out to a firm owned by Chinese Malaysians who would carry out the project. Ethnic Chinese still dominate Malaysia's marketplace.

Today, Malay equity in business is estimated at 23 per cent, with calls by PH politicians for the government to move to needs-based measures, rather than race-based affirmative action.

Former Selangor Menteri Besar Khalid Ibrahim, who began supporting Umno and PAS after he was removed from his post in 2014 by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat, pointed out that the NEP's main success was poverty eradication.

Nearly two-thirds of Malays were poor in 1970, compared with a quarter of Chinese, but the figures dropped to less than 21 per cent and 6 per cent respectively in 1990, he said.

"NEP debates centre too much on equity and quotas. It was about sharing a growing cake and not just redistribution," Tan Sri Khalid said.

Despite the collective support for pro-Malay measures, some in the audience were unconvinced that Umno and PAS have a concrete plan to improve their lot.

"We want to know what PAS and Umno can do for the grassroots, not just theories," said Mr Azizan Taib, 66, from Perak. "We should refer back to Islamic economic policies like Islamic banking, which Malays favour."

Datuk Seri Samsuri promised the two parties would formulate substantive policies ahead of the next election. "Our experts can put forward a game-changing policy. With the two biggest parties in the country, we will have a far better policy than the current government."

The Mahathir administration has responded to economic anxiety, especially from Malays, by unveiling a 10-year Shared Prosperity vision.

As of 2016, bumiputera households continue to earn less than other Malaysians, making an average RM6,300 (S$2,080) monthly, compared with RM8,750 for the Chinese.