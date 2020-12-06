Umno open to working with opposition to form new government in Perak

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno is open to working with all parties to form government in Perak, the party said on Sunday (Dec 6).

The announcement was made despite ally Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) insisting that the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) should not be allowed to return to power in the swing state.

These opposing viewpoints among Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's key partners further aggravate tensions in his already shaky federal administration.

Umno president Zahid Hamidi, whose party engineered the ouster of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Faizal Azumu as Perak chief minister via a confidence vote on Friday, told reporters on Sunday that the party will try to keep the current coalition.

"Everything is a possibility. We will try to keep the current coalition, but if the situation changes, we will try to make sure that it is suitable for the situation," he said after an audience with Perak's ruler, Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah, at Istana Kinta.

On Friday, PAS said it will not be involved in efforts to form a new Perak state government, as it is the right of Perak Umno, even if the latter wants to join forces with PH's Democratic Action Party (DAP) or Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah). However, PAS would still play its role in the state and national level.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa also said on Friday that Bersatu would not participate in the formation of the new Perak state government if it involves a coalition with DAP and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) of PH.

He added that Datuk Seri Faizal's failure to get a majority confidence vote as Perak menteri besar showed that Umno seemed to be working with the opposition to overthrow the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in the state.

Acknowledging the stand by PAS and Bersatu, Zahid said it was necessary to form a new political coalition with several adjustments to have a stronger state government.

"I acknowledge the stand made by Bersatu and PAS, but we need to form a new government... If a new coalition is needed to gain stronger support for the new state government, we are not ruling out any possibilities," he added.

The vote followed a confidence motion filed by a lawmaker from Umno, Bersatu's ally in both the state and federal administrations.

In a secret ballot, 48 state assemblymen voted against Mr Faizal, with one spoilt vote. All 24 Perak opposition lawmakers from PH voted against him, along with 24 other assemblymen who are Bersatu's allies in the state.

Mr Faizal - along with the state executive councillors - resigned on Saturday, to which the Sultan assented, to make way for a new appointment.

Mr Zahid said several names will be nominated to the sultan "as soon as possible".

"I will be nominating several names to Sultan Nazrin as soon as possible. We had a meeting with Perak Umno assemblymen on Saturday and I will meet with leaders from other parties to discuss this," he said.

Responding to Mr Zahid's statement, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said his party was willing to work with long-time political nemesis Umno in the interests of the people.

"In the best interests of the people, Perak DAP is ready to work with any party that can help form a multiracial, strong and stable government. I am open for any constructive discussion. We are ready," said Mr Nga.