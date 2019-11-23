Umno MPs asked Azmin about support for Pakatan: Mahathir

BANGI • Umno MPs had asked if they should support the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government leadership, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said about the recent controversial meeting between the opposition figures and Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

Datuk Seri Azmin had been in the news since he met 22 Umno MPs at his official residence on Monday, in a meeting that he claimed was to sort out their allocations for their constituencies.

Tun Dr Mahathir was asked by reporters yesterday about his separate meetings a day earlier with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy, Mr Azmin.

Dr Mahathir said that Mr Azmin came to see him and explained what took place at the meeting with the 22 Umno MPs.

"He said the Umno people had lost their party (direction) and they asked if they should join other parties. And they wanted to confirm if they should support our leadership," said Dr Mahathir.

"(Mr Azmin) has a right to meet anybody. If his party does not agree, then his party should tell him. I mind my own party."

Datuk Seri Anwar's PKR and Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia are part of the PH coalition.

When asked to comment on his Thursday meeting with Mr Anwar, the Prime Minister said: "Anwar had said that there were ministers who were giving out projects."

"I told him that Cabinet ministers have the right to give out projects and allocations in their own constituencies, but there was no need for other constituencies," said Dr Mahathir.

Mr Anwar said he had a meeting with Dr Mahathir on Thursday and discussed issues of transition of premiership. Dr Mahathir made a promise before the May 2018 general election to serve as a "temporary" prime minister before handing the reins to Mr Anwar.

