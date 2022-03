Pressure is mounting on Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob from within his own party Umno to cancel a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) between the government and the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) after he lost a key vote in Parliament on Wednesday.

A motion to extend a detention-without-trial provision in a controversial security offences Bill failed to pass on Wednesday, the first time a government has lost a parliamentary vote outright in Malaysian history.