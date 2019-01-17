Umno leader claims trial to 12 counts of graft, money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR • Umno supreme council member Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim claimed trial yesterday to three counts of graft amounting to RM5.2 million (S$1.7 million) over allegations that he helped a Malaysian company to obtain government contracts.

The 53-year-old Baling MP and former Tabung Haji chairman was accused of receiving RM1.2 million, RM2 million and RM2 million in three separate transactions from one Mohammad Redzuan Mohanan Abdullah, who is the director of Menuju Asas, as a reward for helping the company.

The projects, valued at RM842.2 million, involved upgrading and roadworks in Perak and Kedah.

Abdul Azeez allegedly committed the offences at three different banks between Dec 8, 2010, and April 10 last year.

He was charged under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which carries a maximum jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

His older brother, Abdul Latif, 61, was charged with two counts of abetting him in two alleged transactions involving RM2 million each.

Abdul Azeez was also charged with nine counts of money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He allegedly received proceeds of unlawful activities amounting to RM139.4 million from several companies between March 2010 and August last year.

Sessions court judge Azura Alwi fixed bail at RM800,000 in one surety for Abdul Azeez and RM500,000 in one surety for Abdul Latif. The case is fixed for mention on March 27.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK