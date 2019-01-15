Umno leader arrested, to be charged on Wednesday for money laundering

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An Umno leader has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and will be brought to court to face charges on Wednesday (Jan 16).

Sources confirmed that Umno supreme council member Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim was arrested by the anti-graft investigators at 4pm on Tuesday.

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez, who is also the Baling MP, is expected to face charges of money laundering at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

He was earlier seen arriving at the MACC headquarters at 2.55pm on Tuesday.

Abdul Azeez, who was the chairman of Malaysia's Muslim pilgrimage savings fund Tabung Haji (TH) until his resignation on May 14 last year after Pakatan Harapan won the general election, was previously arrested by the MACC in September and remanded for a total of 10 days.

He was being investigated over allegations that he had demanded kickbacks to help interested parties secure government contracts from the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

In December, the leadership of TH lodged police reports against its Umno-appointed predecessors, including Abdul Azeez.

These include allegations of abuse of millions of dollars for political financing and hiding information on a 2012 sale of an Indonesian plantation for US$910 million (S$1.23 billion), which TH has yet to receive.