The fault lines within Malaysia's biggest party, Umno, are likely to resurface despite a rare show of unity during its recent general assembly which appeared to indicate that its two main camps are beginning to find common ground.

One camp is led by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, 69, who has been agitating for national snap polls this year, following strong electoral victories by Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) in Melaka and Johor.