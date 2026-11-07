UMNO demands immediate house arrest for Malaysia ex-PM Najib following King’s decree

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A prison vehicle arrives at the entrance of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s house in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 6.

PETALING JAYA – UMNO has called for the immediate implementation of the Pardons Board’s decision allowing former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest, following King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s firm decree on the matter.

UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party welcomed the King’s decree concerning the implementation of the conditional pardon order, which also required Najib to pay a RM50 million (S$15.7 million) fine.

He said UMNO noted the King’s position that all conditions stipulated in the conditional pardon order had been fulfilled, adding that any arguments challenging the order could amount to defiance of the royal decree.

Asyraf added the party believed the King’s firm decree could indicate that actions challenging the order amounted to an act of disloyalty towards the monarchy.

“Malaysia should not be governed by those who disregarded provisions enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“With His Majesty’s decree, UMNO demands that the Pardons Board’s decision be implemented immediately and that stern action be taken under the law against those who defy the order,” he said in a statement on Nov 7.

Asyraf said UMNO stood firmly alongside Malaysians in upholding the sovereignty of the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He also prayed for the King’s continued protection and for Malaysia to be safeguarded against those who sought to undermine the sovereignty of the country’s highest institution. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK