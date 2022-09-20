Umno confident Malaysian polls will be held before year end

PETALING JAYA - Umno's optimism that Malaysia's general election will be held this year was buoyed by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's remarks at the weekend that the country is "very close" to holding the next national polls, said party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

"Umno is confident that GE15 will be held between October and December this year. But it has to be before the floods," Datuk Seri Ahmad said on Sunday, as reported by Malay daily Sinar Harian.

Malaysia's annual monsoon season typically starts around late November and will last until February.

The next general election will be the 15th since independence.

"If floods are expected in December, don't hold (it) then. The polls can also be held in November," Mr Ahmad added.

He said Parliament would need to be dissolved in October if the polls were to be held in November.

Last year, eight of the 11 states in Peninsular Malaysia were hit by floods around December, with parts of the country seeing the heaviest rainfall in 100 years, officials had said.

Datuk Seri Ismail hinted that the polls would be held soon in a speech last Saturday when launching the election machinery of the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition's youth wing.

Umno is the biggest political party in Malaysia and currently heads the alliance that governs the country.

"We are very close to the election. I will set the date with the (Umno) president.

"Trust me, just wait a little while longer. I hear your calls clearly," Mr Ismail had said, referring to calls by many party leaders for the polls to be held this year.

He also said that he would discuss soon with the party's "top five" about the dissolution of Parliament.

The five refer to Umno president Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Mohamad Hasan and the three vice-presidents - Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Mr Ismail.

Zahid on Saturday said that BN is ready for the polls, even if they were to be held during the rainy and flooding season at the end of the year.

Mr Ismail said on Monday that matters involving the next election will be raised during Wednesday's weekly Cabinet meeting.

There has been widespread speculation on Malaysian social media that the government will dissolve Parliament on Oct 14 and the general election will be held on Nov 27, with Nomination Day on Nov 12.

This year's Asean summit will be held in Cambodia from Nov 10 to Nov 13, while the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is scheduled for Nov 18 in Bangkok.

Malaysian premiers have always viewed these two summits as important diplomatic events and are expected to attend them.

Hence, some observers are sceptical about the speculated general election dates, Lianhe Zaobao reported, as the two summits would clash with the campaigning period when PM Ismail is expected to lead Umno's electoral fight.

Meanwhile, opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) said it would organise a petition to voice its objection to the possibility of the election being held during the monsoon season.

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said the planned petition was to demonstrate the public's displeasure with Umno over its willingness to risk holding an election when there is a danger of annual floods at the end of the year, The New Straits Times reported.

"Recent flood tragedies, which have caused loss of property and lives, should serve as a lesson to political parties to not disregard issues of climate change," Mr Rafizi said.

He said Zahid was out of touch with the reality faced by people when he said on Saturday that BN was willing to brave the floods if the general election was called.

In response, Zahid said former premier Mahathir Mohamad called for an election during the monsoon season in 1999.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK