Umno confident election will be held between October and December this year

PETALING JAYA - Umno's optimism that the general election will be held this year was buoyed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob's speech that touched on the dissolution of Parliament in the near future, said Umno secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Maslan.

"Umno is confident that GE15 will be held between October and December this year. But it has to be before the flood.

"If floods are expected in December, don't hold (GE15) then.

"The polls can also be held in November. If the election is in November, it means that (the Parliament) has to be dissolved in October," he said yesterday, as reported by Malay daily Sinar Harian.

On Saturday, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri hinted that GE15 would be held as soon as possible during his speech at the launch of the Barisan Youth machinery in Kuala Lumpur, The Star reported.

He is also reported to have repeated his stance and promised to immediately discuss with the party's "top five" about the dissolution of Parliament.

The five refers to its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the three vice-presidents - Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Mr Ismail Sabri himself.

Datuk Ahmad Maslan also confirmed that the "top five" meeting on Sept 30 would go on as scheduled.

There has been widespread circulation on Malaysian social media that the government will dissolve Parliament on Oct 14 and that GE15 will be held on Nov 27 with nomination day on Nov 12.

This year's Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit will be held in Cambodia on Nov 10 to 13 while the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is scheduled for Nov 18 in Bangkok.

Malaysian premiers have always viewed these two summits as important diplomatic events and will attend them personally. Hence, some observers are sceptical about the speculated GE15 dates, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Meanwhile, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) said it will organise a petition to voice its objection to the possibility of GE15 being held during the monsoon season.

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said the move was to demonstrate the public's displeasure with Umno over the willingness to risk holding elections when there is a danger of annual floods at the end of the year, The New Straits Times reported.