Umno chief's daughter and husband fined RM800 each for violating movement curbs

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The daughter of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and her husband have been fined RM800 (S$262.45) each by the Magistrate Court for violating Malaysia's movement control order (MCO).

This follows a decision on Saturday (May 2) when the Attorney-General's Chambers directed police to charge Datuk Nurul Hidayah Ahmad Zahid and Datuk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff for flouting the restricted movement order put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said the police received the directive to charge the duo for movement without permission under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Regulations (No 3) 2020.

"The duo will be charged in the near future," he said in a statement on Saturday (May 2).

Datuk Huzir said the Special Investigations Unit (D5) initially opened an investigation paper over the alleged MCO violation.

"Our investigations revealed Nurul Hidayah uploaded a picture on her Instagram, " he said.

The caption accompanying the picture said after she "was done" with the Religious Affairs Minister, she proceeded to meet Deputy Environment Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad, whom she described as "a dear friend to our family" as he was her father's former political aide.

Under the MCO, members of the public can only leave their homes for grocery runs, or to buy medicine or food. Some of the curbs has been eased since Monday.

"We investigated the case under Section 269 of the Penal Code for a negligent act that could spread an infectious disease as well as movement without permission.

 

"We took statements from both individuals on April 24 and referred the investigations papers to the Attorney-General's Chambers for further action," said Mr Huzir.

Selepas selesai dengan YB Menteri Hal Ehwal Agama, kami ke Kementerian Alam Sekitar utk berjumpa dengan YB Datuk Dr Masrizal, Timbalan Menteri. Bertukar2 pendapat dan cadangan adalah cara sy dan YB Datuk Dr Masrizal sejak beliau menjadi Setiausaha Politik kepada Abah sy @ahmadzahidhamidi tidak berapa lama dahulu. A dear friend to our family ❤️
 

