Umno calls for Malaysia Parliament to be dissolved soon for general election this year

Umno's top five leaders, (from left) vice-president Mahdzir Khalid, president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob, deputy president Mohamad Hasan and vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin. PHOTO: MOHAMED KHALED NORDIN/FACEBOOK
Updated
4 sec ago
Published
35 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno's top decision-making council on Friday called for the Malaysian Parliament to be dissolved soon for the general election to be held this year.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will seek an audience with the Malaysian King to propose a date for Parliament's dissolution, Umno - Malaysia's biggest political party - said in a statement after holding three key meetings at its headquarters on Friday.

"Parliament must be dissolved soon to allow for the 15th General Election to be held this year," said the statement signed by Umno's secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

Umno on Friday held its regular political bureau meeting - consisting of the key leaders from 12 of Malaysia's 13 states where it has divisions and branches. Umno does not have any offices in Sarawak state.

At around 4.30pm, the "top five" Umno leaders met for more than an hour to discuss possible election dates. The top five refers to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Mohamad Hasan, and three vice-presidents Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Mahdzir Khalid and the Prime Minister himself.

Umno's top decision making body, the Supreme Council, met from around 8pm. The council consists of around 50 senior party leaders from around the country, with the meeting chaired by Zahid, whose faction has been pushing for the national polls to be held this year.   

 

 

More On This Topic
Umno leaders meet to discuss timing of Malaysia's general election
Malaysia's Parliament sits on Oct 3 with all eyes on potential dissolution

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top