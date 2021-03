Umno, the largest party in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government, has told him that it will not ally itself with his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia at the next general election, which could be held soon after Malaysia's state of emergency ends in August.

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had written on Feb 26 to Tan Sri Muhyiddin to say that their pact will end as soon as Parliament is dissolved.