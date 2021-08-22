Umno back in power with Ismail as Malaysia's 9th PM

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob was sworn in as Malaysia's ninth prime minister yesterday, marking his party's return to power just three years after it lost federal power in the historic 2018 elections. Datuk Seri Ismail, 61, is the country's third premier in three years.

Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, presided over Mr Ismail's oath-taking at 2.30pm yesterday, five days after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister following the loss of his parliamentary majority.

Mr Ismail, similar to Mr Muhyiddin, will lead the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition with a slim majority until Malaysia recovers from its current Covid-19 crisis and a general election can be called.

He has the support of 114 out of 220 sitting MPs in Parliament, against the opposition which controls 105 seats.

Senior Umno MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who had been touted as a successor to Mr Muhyiddin, abstained from supporting Mr Ismail.

Malaysia's Lower House has 222 seats, but two seats remain vacant following the deaths of the incumbents. By-elections were not called because the country is in the thick of a pandemic that has left 1.5 million people infected and over 13,000 dead. The King has said that the new PM must test his majority in Parliament, though a date has not been set on when Parliament would convene.

Mr Ismail's immediate task would be taming the worsening coronavirus outbreak that has shut down the economy.

Many of the country's businesses have been shut since May to stem an outbreak of infections that has only become worse despite months of lockdown.

The economy is forecast to grow by 4 per cent this year, after contracting by 5.6 per cent last year.

The projection is significantly lower than the 7 per cent growth targeted at the beginning of the year.

Malaysia recorded 22,262 new Covid-19 infections yesterday - the fourth straight day infections have been above 20,000.

Malaysia, however, has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with over half of the adult population vaccinated, and the country expects to reopen much of its economy by October.

Mr Muhyiddin loosened some restrictions in his last days in office, including allowing dining in for fully vaccinated individuals. He has said his Bersatu party's MPs backed Mr Ismail for the sake of continuity.

Former Cabinet minister Annuar Musa, who is from Mr Ismail's party, said yesterday that the Cabinet line-up is unlikely to change drastically from Mr Muhyiddin's administration.

Mr Ismail is the MP for the Bera ward in Pahang, and served as a minister for 10 years between 2008 and 2018 during Umno's rule.

He became Umno vice-president following the party's shock loss in the 2018 polls. The Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition had ruled the country for 61 years.

He was appointed senior minister for security with the Defence Ministry portfolio under Mr Muhyiddin's PN administration after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in February last year.

The Democratic Action Party's Damansara MP Tony Pua has criticised his colleagues in the opposition for the role they played in pushing out Mr Muhyiddin, which led to Umno returning to power.

"Getting kicked out of government in February 2020 was bad. But playing a major starring role in returning power to Umno? Devastating," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

PH, then led by Dr Mahathir and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, won federal power in 2018. But infighting and defections led to the collapse of the PH coalition government and Mr Muhyiddin, who was home minister in the PH government, became the PM. Opposition leader Anwar, who failed to muster enough votes to win the PM race, yesterday urged his supporters to redirect their focus on Malaysia's 15th general election, which has to be held by 2023.