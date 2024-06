MANILA - Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky is set to visit Manila and is scheduled to arrive late on June 2, Rappler news site reported, quoting diplomatic sources.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Philippine president’s office or the Philippine foreign ministry.

Mr Zelensky would be coming from Singapore where he made an unscripted appearance at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference, his second visit to Asia since Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022. REUTERS