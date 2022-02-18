Ukraine crisis a threat to global recovery, Indonesia says at G-20

JAKARTA • Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for a de-escalation in tensions over Ukraine during a meeting of Group of 20 (G-20) finance ministers and central bank governors, warning that a conflict threatens security and would be disruptive to the world's economic recovery from the pandemic.

"This is not the time for rivalry, nor is it the time to create new tensions that disrupt the world's recovery, let alone endanger the safety of the world, as is happening in Ukraine today," he said. "All parties must stop the rivalry and tension, we must focus on synergising, collaborating to save and resurrect the world to quickly rise and recover."

The remarks from the leader of South-east Asia's largest economy echo concerns that an invasion of Ukraine would have far-reaching consequences. Kyiv's Western allies say Russia has massed as many as 150,000 troops on its neighbour's borders and are voicing reservations about announcements from the Kremlin that it is withdrawing some forces.

"All countries are connected to each other, no one is isolated," Mr Widodo said. "The rise of one region will revive another region, the collapse of one region will also bring down other regions."

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said at a separate briefing that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the country this year to discuss efforts to strengthen bilateral partnerships with Mr Widodo.

Russia, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and supports separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, says it has no plans to invade. President Vladimir Putin has made clear that the order had been given only for a "partial" pullback, and suggested that a full return to base would depend on how talks with the West go.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the situation was "deeply concerning", and it was in the collective interest that these tensions are resolved. "We call upon Russia to de-escalate the situation for the alternative would be disastrous in human and economic terms," he told the G-20 conference of ministers.

BLOOMBERG