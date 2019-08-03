Typhoon Wipha kills one, leaves 13 missing in Vietnam

HANOI (DPA) - At least one person died and another 13 were reported missing on Saturday (Aug 3) after Typhoon Wipha slammed into Vietnam's northern coast, authorities reported.

One person was reported dead in the mountainous Bac Kan province, while 13 were reported missing in the coastal Thanh Hoa province, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention reported in a statement.

Typhoon Wipha made landfall at around 10pm on Thursday (11pm Singapore time) in Quang Ninh province, home of the Unesco World Heritage Site Halong Bay, and the neighbouring Haiphong city.

It weakened into a tropical depression on Saturday, with rain continuously falling in the capital Hanoi into the evening.

Around 800 soldiers from the army and national militia have been deployed to assist with disaster relief in the north-eastern provinces, where communities are expected to experience more dangerous flash floods and rockslides in the coming days.

Up to 400mm of rain is expected in the region until Sunday night.