Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam

DANANG - Typhoon Noru made landfall in Vietnam early on Wednesday morning, knocking out power for more than 500,000 households and causing flooding and property damage along the country's central region.

Noru's eye struck the coast between Danang and Quang Nam at about 4am local time, with gusts as strong as 117kmh, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

In Danang, Vietnam's third-largest city, high-rise buildings shook as the typhoon made landfall.

More than 300,000 people in Vietnam hunkered down in shelters overnight, after forecasters predicted the storm would be one of the biggest to hit the country.

Wind speeds were lower than initially feared, but forecasters said heavy rain would continue into the day and warned of landslides and serious flooding.

The Defence Ministry has mobilised around 40,000 soldiers and 200,000 militia members, equipped with armoured vehicles and boats in preparation for rescue and relief operations, the state media said.

In the popular tourist city of Hoi An, the Hoai River was close to bursting its banks, while the ground was littered with metal roof sheeting and fallen trees that had damaged cars and blocked roads.

"The typhoon was terrible last night," resident Nguyen Thi Hien told AFP. "I could not sleep as the wind was so strong and loud. I heard the sound of fallen trees and signboards outside.

"I was scared. But we were prepared, so luckily the losses were not that bad."

Around 300 houses in the coastal province of Quang Tri had their roofs blown off late on Tuesday as the wind began picking up speed.

Almost half of Vietnam's airports have been closed since midday on Tuesday, with schools and offices across several central provinces also shut, while Danang banned the public from going out on the streets.

The central section of the highway linking Hanoi in the north with commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City in the south was closed.

Noru slammed into the Philippines earlier this week as a super typhoon with winds of up to 195kmh, leaving 10 dead and eight missing, the civil defence office said.

The typhoon was forecast to continue moving inland in Vietnam on Wednesday, passing over Laos before hitting Thailand's north-eastern Ubon Ratchathani province on Thursday and gradually weakening into a tropical depression.

The Thai authorities warned of heavy rain and possible flash flooding, and said people living in high-risk areas should prepare to evacuate their homes.

