Typhoon leaves at least 16 dead in Philippines

At least 16 people died after a strong typhoon tore across remote villages and tourist destinations in central Philippines on Christmas Day.

Typhoon Phanfone, known locally as Ursula, made landfall late on Tuesday, with winds of up to 195kmh, and continued to sweep through the country on Wednesday.

It tore off roofs, cut off Internet and mobile phone networks, toppled electric posts, and set off storm surges that swept through many coastal districts.

It pummelled wooden houses that were not reinforced and a market to the ground. Roads were strewn with tree trunks, electric posts and other debris. A small hospital's entire roof was blown off.

In Hernani town, in Eastern Samar province, a storm surge wiped out a small fishing village, sweeping dozens of houses out to sea. In one house, only the toilet was left standing. Residents were evacuated before Phanfone struck, but CNN Philippines reported that a 70-year-old man drowned.

Gale-force winds blew three barges to shore in Ormoc city, in Leyte province.

Many streets in Manila were also in knee-deep water, following heavy downpours that lasted for hours.

Close to 90 cities and towns suffered a power outage. Airlines cancelled 115 flights, and ports were closed to travellers.

Disaster response officials were quoted by Agence France-Presse (AFP) as saying at least 16 people died although a situation report released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council yesterday counted just 13 casualties. But it said at least six people had been reported missing.

Most of those who died were in the provinces of Capiz, Iloilo and Leyte, in the Visayas, the central third of the Philippines.

They included a 13-year-old boy who was electrocuted, a man killed by a tree branch, and another in a car accident.

"It was frightening. The glass windows shattered, and we took cover by the stairs," Ms Ailyn Metran told AFP, after she and her four-year-old child spent the night at the local state weather service office in Tacloban city, Leyte, where her husband works.

A metal window frame flew off and landed on a car parked outside the building, she said.

With just two hours' sleep, the family returned to their home early on Wednesday to find their two dogs safe, but the floor covered in mud and a felled tree rested atop a nearby house.

Phanfone also hit Boracay, Coron and other popular holiday destinations.

The airport at Kalibo, which services Boracay, was badly damaged, according to a stranded South Korean tourist. "Everything within 100m of the airport looks broken," Mr Jung Byung-joon said via Instagram message.

Phanfone cut a similar path as Super Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most destructive typhoons ever recorded that left more than 7,300 people dead in November 2013.

"It's like the younger sibling of Haiyan. It's less destructive, but it followed a similar path," said Ms Cindy Ferrer, an information officer at the Western Visayas region's disaster office.

Ms Thelma Colinares, of Guiuan town, in Eastern Samar province, which Haiyan nearly wiped off the map, told ABS-CBN News that Phanfone was weaker. "But we still felt like we were being battered by whirlwinds," she said.

Phanfone brought misery on a day usually celebrated via family reunions, feasts and dawn masses. Tens of thousands were forced to leave their homes and spend Christmas in schools, gyms and government buildings. Some 20,000 travellers were stranded at airports and harbours.

By Wednesday night, the typhoon was out over the South China Sea, moving west.

The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific cyclone belt. As such, the archipelago gets hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year that kill scores of people and wipe out harvests, homes and other infrastructure, keeping millions mired in poverty.

A July study by the Manila-based Asian Development Bank said the most frequent storms lop 1 per cent off the Philippine economic output, with the stronger ones cutting output by nearly 3 per cent.