Straitstimes.com header logo

Two women arrested at Phuket airport with 32kg of cannabis

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The two arrests come amid stricter measures to prevent cannabis flowers from being illegally exported through airports.

The two arrests come amid stricter measures to prevent cannabis flowers from being illegally exported through airports.

PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

  • Two women were arrested at Phuket Airport with over 32kg of cannabis flowers concealed in their luggage on July 9.
  • The first suspect, an 18-year-old Filipino, had 14.5kg of vacuum-sealed cannabis and faced multiple drug and customs charges.
  • The second suspect, a Thai woman, carried 17.6kg of cannabis and was charged similarly; authorities are intensifying inspections to prevent illegal cannabis export.

AI generated

PHUKET – Two women were arrested at Phuket International Airport on the same day after customs officers found more than 32kg of cannabis flowers concealed in their luggage.

The arrests were made by officers from Phuket Airport Customs House working with Sakhu Police Station inside the international departures terminal on July 9.

The authorities alleged that both women attempted to take cannabis flowers out of Thailand without completing the required customs procedures.

Filipino passenger found with 14.5kg

The first arrest took place at about 11am after officers inspected a black Pierre Cardin wheeled suitcase belonging to 18-year-old Filipino Levannah Chelsea Guzman.

Inside the suitcase, officers found 14 vacuum-sealed packages containing cannabis flowers. The packages, including their wrapping, weighed a total of 14.5kg.

Levannah Chelsea Guzman’s suitcases contained 14 vacuum-sealed packages containing cannabis flowers.

Levannah Chelsea Guzman’s suitcases contained 14 vacuum-sealed packages containing cannabis flowers.

PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

During questioning, Guzman acknowledged that the suitcase and all the seized items belonged to her, according to the authorities.

She was charged with attempting to take goods out of the country before they had undergone customs procedures, an offence under the Customs Act BE 2560 (2017).

The authorities also brought charges under the Narcotics Code, the Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Act BE 2542 (1999), the Public Health Ministry’s notification on controlled herbs concerning cannabis issued in 2025, and other relevant legislation.

Thai woman detained with 17.6kg

A second arrest followed at about 1pm when officers searched a suspicious green Swish Navy wheeled suitcase belonging to Thai national Penpitcha Phutsiang.

Penpitcha Phutsiang is said to have carried 16 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis flowers with a combined weight of 17.6kg.

Penpitcha Phutsiang is said to have carried 16 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis flowers with a combined weight of 17.6kg.

PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The suitcase contained 16 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis flowers with a combined weight of 17.6kg.

The woman admitted that the suitcase and all the seized items belonged to her, the authorities reported.

She was charged with offences of the same nature before being taken, together with the seized cannabis, to Sakhu Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The two arrests come amid stricter measures to prevent cannabis flowers from being illegally exported through airports.

The authorities have continued to intensify inspections of outbound passengers’ luggage in an effort to intercept suspected smuggling attempts and enforce the law more rigorously. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Russian man arrested with 17.6kg of cannabis at Phuket airport
Thailand to require medical certificates for buying cannabis
See more on

Thailand

Philippines

Airport security

Drug offences

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.