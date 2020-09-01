Two warring Sabah leaders appear to have set aside differences ahead of state polls

KOTA KINABALU -Two Umno leaders in Sabah state appeared to have set aside their differences, following tensions between them, with the looming state polls in the background.

Umno's Sabah chief Bung Moktar Radin and former Malaysian Cabinet minister Abdul Rahman Dahlan were fist-bumping and grinning widely, flanked by party members clad in blue, in a picture uploaded by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

"As we celebrate the differences in opinion and forgiveness, we need someone magnanimous and is always forgiving," tweeted Zahid on Tuesday (Sept 1). "Bung Moktar and Abdul Rahman are the best examples."

The picture was taken during Zahid's visit to Kota Kinabalu, the Sabah capital where a special meeting had taken place between local party leaders at a hotel on Monday night, The Star online news reported.

Bung, who is facing corruption charges in a Kuala Lumpur court, was chosen by Zahid to lead Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in the state elections.

But the move was opposed by Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman, who two weeks ago called a news conference with 12 other Sabah Umno divisions - out of the total 25 divisions - to call the plan to have a man charged with corruption leading the election campaign a "suicidal move".

He said the Umno divisions were not consulted on the move to make Bung lead the Sabah campaign.

"Sabah has many high-calibre leaders, and to appoint someone with personal problems is a huge insult to us and voters in Sabah," Mr Abdul Rahman told the media on Aug 18.

The unhappiness threatened to derail BN's chances in the polls, where it is facing an incumbent state government led by Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal from Parti Warisan Sabah.

BN is hoping to supplant Warisan in the Sept 26 polls by winning most of the 73 state assembly seats.

But both warlords - as Umno's divisional leaders are often called - appeared to have now set aside their differences.

"Set aside your differences, take note of all arguments, work hard and implement the team spirit so Barisan wins again in the coming state polls," said Zahid, who is also facing corruption charges.

"This is the second chance given to Umno and Barisan to struggle for the Rakyat (people). That is the reminder to Sabah Umno leaders this morning."

The Warisan coalition led by Mr Shafie controlled 45 of the 65 state seats, before 13 of them hopped to a group cobbled together by former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman.

But instead of allowing for the state assembly to flip to Tan Sri Musa's coalition, the state's governor agreed with chief minister Shafie to dissolve the assembly and call for state polls.

Nominations for the Sabah polls will be held on Sept 12.