Two tourists fatally hit by speedboat while swimming in sea off Pattaya

A day out on the beach turned fatal for two holidaymakers in Thailand after they were hit by a speedboat on Monday.

The pair, a 22-year-old Russian man and a 20-year-old Thai woman, had been swimming at Haad Tien Beach on Koh Larn, an island off Pattaya, reported the Bangkok Post.

They were in an area that was off-limits to speedboats.

According to investigations, the speedboat had been on a routine tourist pickup. It had briefly stopped before speeding off.

The vessel hit the pair at some point, and the body of the woman, identified as Ms Narada Taichaisong, was found soon after.

She had cuts on her chest, right knee and left arm, injuries that were consistent with those caused by a boat propeller, the authorities said.

The body of the Russian man, identified as Mr Enrike Rakhman, was found on Wednesday morning after two days of frantic search.

Mr Rakhman was found about 60m from where he and Ms Narada were hit.

Police said there were propeller cuts on his back, shoulder and neck.

Investigations revealed that the pair had been staying at a resort on Koh Larn and checked out earlier in the day, reported the Bangkok Post.

They then visited Haad Tien beach, where the tragic incident occurred.

The 19-year-old speedboat driver, Thawatchai Chompupuang, said he did not realise his boat had hit anyone.

He was arrested and charged with reckless driving causing death.

Haad Tien beach is popular for its clear waters. It is off-limits to speedboats because there are no buoys to separate safe and non-safe areas, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said.

He said the authorities will speed up the installation of buoys along all beaches.