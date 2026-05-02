Two teenagers killed in petrol station fire in Vietnam’s Da Nang

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The blaze completely gutted the car and severely damaged one fuel pump at the station.

DA NANG – A fire at a petrol station in Thang Dien Commune, the central city of Da Nang, on the afternoon of May 1 left two people dead and damaged a vehicle and fuel pump, local authorities said.

Thang Dien People’s Committee chairman Truong Cong Son said the blaze broke out at around 3.30pm at a petrol station in Tu Cam Village.

According to initial reports and witnesses at the scene, the flames started from the rear of the five-seater bearing licence plate 92A-265xx while gas was being pumped, before rapidly spreading and engulfing the entire cabin within minutes, and even spreading to a nearby fuel pump.

Two passengers in the backseat were later confirmed dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old T. H. T. from An Duong Village, and Duong Anh K., 16 , from Tu Phuong Village, both in Thang Dien Commune. The driver Vo Nguyen Duy An , a 24-year-old resident of Tu Nghia Village, was operating the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Petrol station staff and nearby residents attempted to extinguish the fire using on-site firefighting equipment, but efforts were hampered by intense heat and flammable materials inside the vehicle.

Fire and rescue forces arrived shortly after and brought the blaze under control within about 20 minutes, preventing it from spreading further.

Investigators determined the vehicle was carrying about 20 to 25 battery cells of the 24V type and nine fully charged accumulators from children’s electric toy vehicles at the time of the fire.

The blaze completely gutted the car and severely damaged one fuel pump at the station.

The Criminal Police Investigation Agency of Da Nang City Police is continuing to coordinate with specialist units to examine the vehicle, determine the cause of the explosion and fire, and pursue further investigation in accordance with the law. VIET NAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK