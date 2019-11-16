Two students in Jakarta crash were riding on one e-scooter

JAKARTA • The two high school students killed in an accident in Central Jakarta on Sunday were riding on one e-scooter, rented from GrabWheels.

Identified by local media as Ammar and Wisnu, both aged around 18, they were in a group of six friends and were on their way home when they were hit by a black sedan at about 3am. The six were riding three e-scooters, breaching GrabWheels' one-rider-one-unit instruction.

The two who were killed were riding in the back. One person riding in the middle of the pack, identified only as Bagus, was thrown off his scooter by the collision and sustained moderate injury.

The three in the front, two female students and one male student, said they were a good distance from their friends in the back and heard the collision before they swerved towards the road shoulder to avoid the car. They escaped with minor injuries.

"We have contacted the family to offer our support and our current priority is to provide support and help needed by the riders and families," Mr Ridzki Kramadibrata, president of Grab Indonesia, said in a statement to The Straits Times yesterday. Grab, which equips each e-scooter with lights and reflectors, said it is committed to increasing safety measures and education for its users. Grab has a minimum age requirement of 18 and above for its riders, and a speed limit of 15kmh.

Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja