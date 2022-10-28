Two Singaporean men arrested in Bangkok for drug and immigration offences

BANGKOK - Two Singaporean men were arrested in Thailand for alleged drug trafficking and possession, as well as other charges that include illegal entry into Thailand and illegal firearm possession.

The duo were arrested in Bangkok following police raids on Wednesday that targeted illegal nightlife operations in the Thai capital’s entertainment districts.

A press release by the Royal Thai Police’s broadcast arm, Police TV, identified the men as Ong Shao Xiong, 34, and Low Gin Ang, 53.

A search of their accommodation at a hotel in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district found an assortment of narcotics, including methamphetamine, Ecstasy pills, ketamine, cocaine, and “happy water” – a powered or liquid mixture of several illicit drugs that is typically dissolved in drinks.

Various drug packing supplies, such as sachets and a sealing machine, as well as a pistol and bullet rounds, were also seized.

Deputy national police commander Chinnapat Sarasin said the two men were believed to have sold drugs to foreigners at several entertainment venues.

The duo told authorities they had ordered the drugs from Laos. The drugs were hidden in speaker cabinets and shipped into Thailand using a private transport company. They collected the drugs from a location in the Hua Lamphong area near Bangkok’s Chinatown and frequently changed their accommodation to avoid being discovered.

The men are also being charged with entering Thailand illegally more than 20 years ago, said the authorities. They were handed over to the police’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further investigation and prosecution.