Two separate bombings leave police injured in Thailand’s Yala and Pattani provinces

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The explosion in the Yala province injured six officers, two of whom were severely wounded.

Two violent incidents occurred in the south of Thailand on June 19 .

The Radio Thailand Yala page of the public relations department reported that a group of attackers carried out a bomb attack at 8.10am on June 19, 2026, targeting border patrol police officers from a teacher protection unit.

The incident took place on the Ban Pulo Saniyae–Ban Sakai road in Moo 4 of Ban Rae sub-district, Thanto district, Yala province.

The explosion injured six officers, two of whom were severely wounded.

The severely injured are Corporal Kittisak Saksang, who suffered facial injuries from shrapnel, and Corporal Poraphat Wongruaydee, who experienced chest tightness and was unable to move but remained fully conscious.

All injured officers were initially taken to Thanto Hospital, before the two severely injured officers were urgently airlifted by helicopter to Yala Hospital.

Meanwhile, the explosive ordnance disposal team and forensic officials inspected the area and heightened security measures.

Yala Regional Hospital recently provided an update on Wongruaydee, stating that he required urgent surgery to remove blood accumulating in his pleural cavity and to repair his lungs.

Consequently, an urgent call for blood donations of “all types” was announced.

Another bomb attack occurred later on the same day at 11.30am, targeting the Pattani Police Special Operations unit at Ban Khuan Yi in Moo 3 of Pado sub-district, Mayo district, Pattani province.

The attack happened as officers were returning from setting up a security checkpoint in the area.

This incident resulted in five more officers sustaining injuries from chest tightness: S ergeants Anuchit, Bunyawat, Wisitphon, Aphisit and Sumit.

All five have been sent to Mayo Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have cordoned off the scene to gather evidence and are expediting efforts to track down the perpetrators for legal action. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK