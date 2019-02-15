Two sentenced to death in Myanmar for 2017 murder of Aung San Suu Kyi's adviser

YANGON (DPA) - A Yangon court on Friday (Feb 15) sentenced two men to death for the 2017 murder of Mr Ko Ni, a legal adviser to Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

One of the men, Kyi Lin, shot Mr Ko Ni in the head at point blank range at Yangon's international airport on Jan 29, 2017. The other, Aung Win Zaw, was accused of hiring Kyi Lin to carry out the assassination.

A third accomplice, Zeyar Phyo, was sentenced to five years in prison for bankrolling the killing, and a fourth, Aung Win Htun, was sentenced to three years for helping Aung Win Zaw avoid arrest.

Mr Ko Ni was credited with creating the powerful position of state counsellor for Ms Suu Kyi in order to bypass the constitutional regulations that barred her from Myanmar's presidency.