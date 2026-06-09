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Two police officers, one civilian injured in bombing outside school in Thailand’s Yala province

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The blast occurred at about 8.35am (9.35am Singapore time) on June 9 in front of the school in Moo 6, Balo subdistrict.

The blast occurred on June 9 morning outside Ban Pulai School in the Raman district of Thailand's Yala province.

PHOTO: INTERNAL SECURITY OPERATIONS COMMAND REGION 4 FORWARD HEADQUARTERS/FACEBOOK

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BANGKOK – Three people were injured in Thailand on the morning of June 9 when suspected insurgents carried out a roadside bombing outside Ban Pulai School in the Raman district of Yala province, according to the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command.

The blast occurred at about 8.35am (9.35am Singapore time) on June 9 in front of the school in Moo 6, Balo sub-district, while personnel from Yala Special Operations Task Unit 12 were on duty securing the area and facilitating safe travel for teachers, school staff and students.

Police officers and civilian wounded

Initial reports said the attack injured two police officers and one local civilian.

Security personnel provided first aid at the scene before urgently transferring the injured to hospital for medical treatment.

Area sealed off amid investigation

Following the explosion, the authorities cordoned off the area to protect the public and prevent any further attacks.

Explosive ordnance disposal officers and forensic officials were deployed to inspect the scene, collect evidence and support efforts to identify and arrest those responsible.

ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said the bombing took place while officers were carrying out school protection duties, describing the attack as an attempt to create fear and disrupt public safety in the southern border provinces. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.