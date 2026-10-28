Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Two more arrested over attack on Rohingya settlement in Johor, bringing total to 15

JOHOR BARU – Malaysian police have arrested two more people in connection with the Molotov cocktail attack on a Rohingya settlement in Kulai two weeks ago.

Johor police chief Commissioner Ab Rahaman Arsad said police arrested the two local men, aged 27 and 28, around the city on Oct 27.

“One of them has 10 criminal and drug-related offences on his record. Both suspects tested negative for drugs,” he said in a statement on Oct 28.

Ab Rahaman said the two have been remanded until Oct 30 to assist with investigations.

“The investigation papers have been completed and referred to prosecutors for further action,” he added.

On Oct 19, Ab Rahaman said 13 local men, aged between 16 and 31, had been arrested in connection with a Molotov cocktail attack on a Rohingya settlement on Oct 13.

The suspects were detained between Oct 14 and 18 in and around the city by a joint team from the state police contingent and Kulai district police headquarters.

He said four suspects had a combined total of 12 crime and drug-related offences on their records.

Police also seized 13 mobile phones, three sets of clothing and three baseball caps during the investigation.

He said four suspects will be charged under Section 436 of Malaysia’s Penal Code for committing mischief by fire or explosives with common intention.

“They are expected to be charged at the Johor Baru Sessions Court on Oct 29, while the remaining 11 suspects have been released on police bail,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK