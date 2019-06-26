Two men nabbed for trying to smuggle over $2m cash into Singapore through Tuas

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Customs Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle cash amounting to RM6.3 million (S$2.05 million) during a raid at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB), Iskandar Puteri, on June 18.

The customs complex is located at the Malaysian side of Singapore's Tuas Second Link into Johor.

Johor's Customs director Mohammad Hamiddan Maryani said the cash, which was to be smuggled into Singapore, was found inside four boxes stored inside a Honda Accord car. Two Malaysian men, aged 25 and 26, were on board.

He said the inspections were conducted by the South Zone Surveillance Department at the light vehicle plaza of KSAB.

"The enforcement team ordered the men to open up the boxes, revealing multiple currencies of Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and United States dollar," he told reporters at Menara Kastam on Wednesday (June 26).

The currencies comprise RM6 million in ringgit, S$10,000 and US$60,000 (S$81,000).

The case is being investigated under Section 28B(1) and Section 86A(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The suspects are liable to a fine not exceeding RM3 million, or a prison term of up to five years, or both, Datuk Mohammad Hamiddan said.