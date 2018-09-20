Two men charged with killing pregnant cat in Malaysian launderette dryer plead not guilty

Two men who were arrested for allegedly putting a pregnant cat in a clothes dryer at a Malaysian launderette have pleaded not guilty to the crime.

A. Mohanraj, 41, and S.S. Satthiya, 26, filed their plea at the Selayang Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Sept 20).

Both had been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to the cat at a 24-hour self-service launderette in Taman Gombak Ria in the wee hours of Sept 11.

According to Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times, the duo were charged under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which allows for a fine of up to RM100,000 (S$33,021) or a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Malay Mail reported that in mitigation, Satthiya said that he needed to support his father, who was looking after eight children, and that he had just started working as an electrical technician.

Mohanraj said that he had an elderly relative to care for, and was only a taxi driver.

They were offered bail of RM18,000 with one surety each, but neither managed to make bail.

A CCTV recording of Friday's incident showed the two putting the cat in the dryer before turning the machine on.

Social media users heavily condemned the act and called on the authorities to take stern action against them.

A third person who was allegedly involved in the crime is still at large.