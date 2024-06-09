Two killed and 37 injured in bus-lorry collision in Malaysia

ROMPIN - Two people were killed and 37 injured in an accident involving a bus and a trailer lorry in Rompin, Pahang in the wee hours of June 9.

District police chief Nor Azman Yusof said the accident occurred on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near the Bahau junction at about 1.30am. The bus, carrying 39 passengers including two drivers, went out of control, hit a lorry laden with iron coils, and overturned on the road.

He said the bus was carrying teachers from the elementary school Sekolah Kebangsaan Jeram Masjid Tanah, Melaka, along with their children to Terengganu to attend a benchmarking programme.

One teacher died on the spot, while the second driver, who has yet to be identified, died on the way to the hospital, he added.

“Initial investigations found that the accident occurred when the bus driver lost control and collided with a trailer lorry before overturning on the roadside slope,” he told reporters at the scene.

Those injured were taken to Muadzam Shah Hospital and Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan.

Mr Nor Azman appealed to eyewitnesses to provide information on the accident. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK