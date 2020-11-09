Two killed after copter collides with another in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR • Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed in Taman Melawati, Malaysia's Selangor state, after colliding with another helicopter in mid-air yesterday morning.

It is learnt that the aircraft crashed in a field near a school.

Ampang Jaya police district assistant commissioner Mohamad Farouk Esha named the two men who were killed as Mr Mohamed Sabri Baharom, 56, and Mr Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohamed Rawi, 44.

He also confirmed that two people in the other helicopter were former Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer Ahmad Jauhari Yahya and 51-year-old Tan Chai Eian. Both survived the incident as the helicopter they were in managed to land safely near the school.

"It was so lucky that none of it hit the houses because it is a well populated area and it landed so close to it. I actually didn't expect there to be any deaths," a Taman Melawati resident who did not want to be named told The Star.

Both helicopters are believed to have left from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at about 11am. The collision occurred about 20 minutes into the flight.

ACP Mohamad Farouk said the two helicopters were from the same company.

"We believe they were from Subang, heading to Genting Sempah," he said. "We are investigating the cause of death, while the investigation on the accident and crash will be conducted by the Department of Civil Aviation."

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said in a statement that the two G2CA helicopters had been involved in a flight training session with four crew members.

The Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre had been activated to provide all necessary rescue coordination efforts, Datuk Seri Wee added in the statement.

A technical investigation has been initiated by the Ministry of Transport's Air Accident Investigation Bureau to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident with an aim to safeguard lives and prevent future accidents.

"In this regard, the investigation to be initiated is not to apportion blame or liability," Dr Wee said in the statement. The initial investigation report is expected to be ready in 30 days.

Gombak MP Azmin Ali, who arrived at the scene after he was informed of the crash, said: "We hope the relevant authorities such as the Fire and Rescue Department as well as the police can investigate the matter thoroughly."

Datuk Seri Azmin, who is also Senior Minister for the Economy and Minister of International Trade and Industry, added: "We will wait for more information as the investigation continues."

