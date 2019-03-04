Two expats enjoy Malaysia's sunshine

After nearly 40 years of living abroad, 60-year-old Martin Walsh had planned to return to Ireland when he retired.

Instead, he and his wife, Darina, 58, decided to move to Malaysia.

They had lived in 15 countries, including Singapore, Bahrain and Holland since 1979, and researched retirement programmes in Thailand and Puerto Rico.

But Malaysia's weather, food, cost of living, modern facilities and widespread use of English made it attractive as a retirement destination for the couple.

"In Malaysia, you can live as cheaply or as expensively as you want to. It's your choice. You can live in a nice apartment or you can live in a rural town. Whereas if you go to Europe, there is a minimum cost that you can't get away from because of the weather and the style of life," Mr Walsh told The Straits Times.

Applying for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme was easy for the couple, who spend seven months a year in sunny Kuala Lumpur to get away from winter in the northern hemisphere.

It took only two months for them to receive their visas after applying in October 2013.

"Malaysia is a second home for us. We really feel we have the best of both worlds," said Darina.

"We are shocked that more people haven't taken it up. It's a well-kept secret."

The couple live in a condominium in the upscale Bangsar area.

Austrian citizen Markus Hoffman, 48, bought a condominium unit in Batu Ferringhi, Penang, after contemplating retirement plans in Thailand and the United States.

"One of my main reasons for applying was to escape long and cold winters in Austria. Malaysia is very well located for exploring Asia. I definitely enjoy the wide range of delicious food in restaurants, as well as street food. All in all, Malaysia is a pleasant country to live in," he said.

Mr Hoffman also cited the weather, location, cost of living, political stability and healthcare as positive factors.

His application took four months. He did, however, find "religious influence in everyday life" was a tricky issue in the country.