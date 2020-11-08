Two dead following mid-air collision of two helicopters in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A helicopter has crashed in Taman Melawati, a neighbourhood in Ulu Klang, Selangor, after colliding with another helicopter mid-air on Sunday (Nov 8) morning.

It is learnt that the aircraft crashed in an area near a Tamil school. Two men were killed in the collision, police said. Another two, a man and a woman, survived.

Police confirmed that former Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer Ahmad Jauhari Yahya is one of the two who survived the air crash.

Ampang Jaya Officer in Charge of Police District Asst Comm Mohamad Farouk Esha said that Datuk Ahmad Jauhari, 66 - and another person identified as 51-year-old Tan Chai Eian - were in the helicopter that managed to land safely near the school.

He said the two men who were killed are Mr Mohamed Sabri Baharom, 56, and Mr Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohamed Rawi, 44.

ACP Mohamad Farouk said the two helicopters were from the same company.

"We believe they were from Subang, heading to Genting Sempah," he said. "We are investigating the cause of death, while the investigation on the accident and crash will be conducted by the Department of Civil Aviation."

In a statement, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the two G2CA helicopters had been involved in a flight training session with four crew members. They had departed from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Kuala Lumpur.

The Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre had been activated to provide all necessary rescue coordination efforts, Datuk Seri Wee said in the statement.

A technical investigation has been initiated by the Ministry of Transport's Air Accident Investigation Bureau, he added.

The main objective of the investigation is to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident with an aim to safeguard lives and prevent future accidents.

"In this regard, the investigation to be initiated is not to apportion blame nor liability," Dr Wee said in the statement.

Gombak MP Azmin Ali arrived at the scene after he was informed in the morning about the crash.

"We hope the relevant authorities such as the Fire and Rescue Department as well as the police can investigate the matter thoroughly," Datuk Seri Azmin said. "We will wait for more information as the investigation continues."