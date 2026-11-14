Two arrested in West Kalimantan over alleged bride trafficking to China
- Two women in West Kalimantan were arrested for allegedly trafficking Indonesian brides to China. Police said they arranged four marriages, with two women sent and two more stopped.
- A 19-year-old was intercepted at Supadio International Airport on 22 October. She had gifts, cash and a changed age in documents. The suspects face up to 15 years in prison.
- Experts warned the case shows how poverty and poor job options can make women easy to exploit. They said such marriages can lead to abuse, isolation and loss of freedom.
AI generated
JAKARTA – Two people have been arrested in West Kalimantan for allegedly operating a bride-trafficking scheme, recruiting Indonesian women for marriages to men in China.
West Kalimantan Police’s Women and Children Protection and Anti-Human Trafficking Directorate chief, Senior Commissioner Rusdiani, said the two suspects, identified only as L, 42, and LKS, 36, were both homemakers who allegedly arranged four such marriages.