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Two arrested in West Kalimantan over alleged bride trafficking to China

The case came to light on Oct 21 after police received information from local residents.

JAKARTA – Two people have been arrested in West Kalimantan for allegedly operating a bride-trafficking scheme, recruiting Indonesian women for marriages to men in China.

West Kalimantan Police’s Women and Children Protection and Anti-Human Trafficking Directorate chief, Senior Commissioner Rusdiani, said the two suspects, identified only as L, 42, and LKS, 36, were both homemakers who allegedly arranged four such marriages.