Twitter suspends 300 accounts promoting Philippines' Marcos Jr

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Twitter has suspended more than 300 accounts promoting Philippine presidential front runner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr for violating its policies on platform manipulation and spam.

The majority of these social media accounts had already been taken down as part of routine actions before news website Rappler's report on pro-Marcos Twitter handles, the company said.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing, it added.

"With the Philippine elections taking place this May, we remain vigilant about identifying and eliminating suspected information campaigns targeting election conversations," a Twitter spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.

Marcos spokesman Vic Rodriguez did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment via mobile-phone message.

Mr Marcos, who led last month's presidential preference survey, has a dominant online presence.

Independent fact-checker VERA Files said he benefited most from election-related disinformation last year.

The late dictator's son has said he does not employ online trolls and is not boosting his social media pages.