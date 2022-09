KUALA LUMPUR - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of imprisoned Malaysian ex-premier Najib Razak, was on Thursday convicted of corruption, sentenced to 10 years' jail and slapped with the highest fine ever imposed on an individual - RM970 million (S$304 million).

Rosmah, 70, has often attracted media attention for her colourful comments and snippets of her lavish lifestyle in the past. Her trial, which took two years to conclude, was no exception, punctuated by drama and colourful remarks.