TV footage shows waves toppling concert stage

JAKARTA • Dramatic television footage has emerged showing the moment waves from a tsunami on Saturday night crashed into a stage where a local rock band, Seventeen, was performing.

The waves caused the stage to collapse and pulled away concertgoers who were seated at tables.

Many in the audience were clapping along to a song being sung on the stage before the waves struck.

Around 250 employees of state utility company PLN had gathered at the Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten province for an end-of-year event, Reuters reported.

At least seven people were killed and many suffered broken bones, company spokesman I Made Suprateka told Reuters.

Video footage by MetroTV and other news outlets showed a crowd watching the band performing on the stage when it suddenly collapsed.

"The water washed away the stage, which was located very close to the sea," the band said in a statement. "The water rose and dragged away everyone at the location. We have lost loved ones, including our bassist and manager... and others are missing."

The band's lead vocalist, Riefian "Ifan" Fajarsyah, posted a video on Instagram looking distraught as he wiped away tears and asked for prayers for his wife, actress Dylan Sahara, guitarist Herman Sikumbang and drummer Windu Andi Darmawan, who were all missing.

He said that the band had already lost their bassist Muhammad Awal Purbani and their manager Oki Wijaya.

"We lost our bassist Bani and manager Oki. Andi, Herman and (crew member) Ujang still not found, I ask for your prayers for my wife, who is also missing," Ifan said on his Instagram account.

More than 220 people were killed and over 800 others were injured after the tsunami struck coastal areas around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, between the islands of Sumatra and Java. Hundreds of buildings were damaged.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the tsunami was detected at four locations in the provinces of Banten and Lampung at 9.27pm local time (10.27pm Singapore time).

Witnesses said the waves were as high as 3m.

Mr Oystein Lund Andersen, a Norwegian photographer who was at the beach, said that he was taking pictures of the volcano when he suddenly saw a big wave come towards him, according to Tempo online news.

"I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15m to 20m inland," he wrote on his Facebook account.

He added that the next wave "entered the hotel area where I was staying and downed cars on the road behind it".

He evacuated his family to higher ground "through forest paths and villages, where we are taken care of by the locals". "We are unharmed, thankfully," he said.