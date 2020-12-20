Tun Razak's widow and Najib's mum dies at 87

PETALING JAYA • Tun Rahah Mohd Noah, widow of Malaysia's second prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein, was accorded a state funeral and buried at the National Heroes Mausoleum within the grounds of the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Tun Rahah, who was also the mother of former prime minister Najib Razak, died on Friday, aged 87. Tributes poured in from across the country and abroad.

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah and Queen Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were among those who expressed their condolences.

"Their Majesties both expressed their hope that the entire family of the late Tun Rahah be patient and remain steadfast in this season of sadness. Their Majesties pray that the soul of Allahyarhamah (the deceased) be blessed by Allah and be placed among the righteous," said the palace's Facebook page.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin also extended his condolences to Najib and his family. "The government has decided to give Allahyarhamah a state funeral and burial," he said.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was deeply saddened to hear of Tun Rahah's passing. "Tun Hajah Rahah was a source of strength, courage and inspiration for her family and for all Malaysians," said PM Lee in a Facebook post yesterday. "She stood resolutely beside her husband, Tun Razak, when he led Malaysia at a critical period in its history. She will be remembered for her devotion to country and family. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of Malaysia during this time of mourning."

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said Madam Rahah had made enormous contributions to assist Tun Razak when he was the second prime minister. Tun Dr Mahathir described her as among the last from the independence generation who contributed invaluable services and sacrifices to the country.

"(She) is the Merdeka generation... Not many people of the Merdeka generation are still alive. Maybe (she) was among the last. She helped Tun Razak when he was the prime minister," he said.

Opposition leader and Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim also offered a message of sympathy. "Condolences to Najib and his family. I am saddened and pray that her soul be blessed," he tweeted.

In a tweet, Najib expressed sadness over his mother's death at the Prince Court Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

"Bonda (mother) is no longer. The sadness and tears are flowing. There are no words to describe this loss. Mum was akin to a guiding light in my life. My world now seems like it is in darkness. No more shining light," he said in a Facebook post.

The former premier, who has been sentenced to 12 years in jail over the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption case and remains free pending his appeal, is the eldest of Tun Razak's five sons.

Born in Muar, Johor, in 1933, Madam Rahah was the daughter of the late Mohammad Noah Omar, one of the founders of Umno who went on to become the first Speaker of Parliament's Lower House.

