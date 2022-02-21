Tug of war over GE15: Star columnist

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - "If Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the Johor polls, GE15 will come soon," a mid-level politician told me, as we speculated on when Malaysia's 15th General Election would be held.

There's some logic in what he said.

Umno - arguably most of the party's leadership, including president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak - is hoping that a Barisan victory in the state polls would pressure Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call for GE15 soonest.

"The fact that Umno has had to trigger the Johor polls shows that the Prime Minister does not favour dissolving Parliament. But there is no guarantee that Ismail Sabri will seek dissolution even if Barisan wins big in Johor," an Umno insider told me.

He said all 191 Umno divisions - except those controlled by some ministers in the Ismail Sabri Cabinet - want GE15 as soon as yesterday.

Only a few divisions want the Bera MP to continue as Prime Minister until the Parliamentary term ends in July 2023.

"Some Umno ministers want to stay in power as long as they can because after GE15 there's no guarantee they'll be reappointed as ministers," the Umno insider explained.

"Why would an Umno vice president defy Umno's wishes?" I asked, referring to Ismail Sabri's position in the party.

"He is the Prime Minister," the Umno insider said simply, adding that this is the first time an Umno Prime Minister is not party president. "What the Umno president wants (GE15 soonest) is not what the Prime Minister from Umno wants. The PM wants to be PM as long as possible."

According to the Umno insider, the PM is not keen to dissolve Parliament as he prefers Umno party polls be held before GE15.

"The talk is that the Umno vice president is banking on the fact that with the PM post he could win the party president post," he said.

Umno polls was due last year but was postponed for 18 months as the party expected Parliament to be dissolved.

The polls will be held by December 2022.