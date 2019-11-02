Trunk-sit time

A wild bull elephant decided to get up close with visitors to the Khao Yai National Park in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province on Tuesday, the Bangkok Post reported, and after a little nudge, both beast and vehicle proceeded on their respective journeys. The park's staff posted a Facebook message with a picture of the 35-year-old tusker named Duea. It said he always came out to "greet" tourists during the transitional period between the wet and cold seasons. Video footage showed the car's rear window was broken and damage to its roof and body. The driver was unhurt.