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HANOI – Vietnamese business partners of the Trump Organsation are planning a skyscraper in Hanoi, three people with knowledge of the new project said.

It is one of three Trump-branded projects in the works in the South - east Asian nation.

A US$1.5 billion (S$1.9 billion) Trump-branded golf complex is being developed near Hanoi by local partners of the Trump Organisation.

A separate Trump Tower is planned in Ho Chi Minh City, people involved with the project have said.

All the projects are being developed at no cost to the Trump Organisation, which earns money from the use of its brand, operating fees and property sales, one person with direct knowledge of the plans said.

Vietnamese government officials met the Trump Organisation’s partners, which include Kinh Bac City Development Holding, on Nov 26 to discuss the Hanoi project, according to two of the sources.

The meeting took place shortly after Washington announced possible new tariffs of up to 35% on Vietnam, which could be cut to 20% if a trade deal is struck, they said.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on Nov 27 that a trade deal was close as Hanoi had made strong commitments to the United States aimed at avoiding high tariffs that could hurt its export-reliant economy.

One of the people said the project was first submitted to the government in May and that it had not yet received approval.

All sources declined to be named as the information was not public. The plans for a new Trump Tower in Hanoi are being reported here for the first time.

The Trump Organization, US President Donald Trump’s family business, was not immediately available for comment outside US working hours.

Vietnam’s government and Kinh Bac City Development did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prime location

The Trump Organization is run by Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr, who are executive vice-presidents. The White House has said that the president, upon taking office, ended his involvement in his businesses after placing them in a trust managed by his children.

Two of the sources said the Hanoi Trump Tower would be built on the western fringe of West Lake, an affluent area of the capital where foreign executives and diplomats live.

Pending approvals, construction could begin toward the end of 2027 or in 2028, one person said, adding that the plan submitted to authorities was for a building of at least 60 floors at an estimated cost of around US$1 billion.

In a different meeting on Nov 26 , government officials discussed with Vietnamese airlines possible plans to buy additional Boeing planes beyond purchases announced earlier, a separate person familiar with the talks said, adding that tariffs and trade negotiations were part of the discussion. REUTERS