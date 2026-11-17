Trump to kick off Asia trip with Quad talks in Manila ahead of China visit

MANILA, Nov 17 - US President Donald Trump flies into the Philippines on Tuesday at the tail end of a Southeast Asian summit, where he could face protests ahead of the first meeting in two years of the leaders of the Quad group of Indo-Pacific countries.

Trump's Asia trip, which also includes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen and a much-anticipated trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, comes after his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections and spy allegations that could complicate a fragile trade-war truce between the US and China.

There could be protests in Manila against Trump's visit, after days of demonstrations that have included the burning of effigies of the president and calls for an end to the Middle East war and the scrapping of the US-led Pax Silica initiative.

The meeting of the Quad – the US, Japan, Australia and India – will be Trump's first and takes place two years after the last gathering of the group, which his predecessor Joe Biden regarded as a signature foreign policy initiative.

It comes just ahead of the APEC gathering hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has previously objected to the Quad as an effort to encircle Beijing. Quad members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country.

QUAD MEETING THE 'BEST POSSIBLE SIGNAL'

At the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hailed what he called "truly extraordinary" economic achievements of China and ASEAN in the face of global trade restrictions, expressing Beijing's commitment to free trade and the need to "stand united, ward off interference, and work together".

China is ASEAN's biggest trading partner and a key source of investment, but the biggest economies of the 11-member bloc – which has a combined GDP of more than $3.9 trillion – want to deepen ties with the United States despite protracted trade and diplomatic uncertainty under the Trump administration.

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell credited Washington's top diplomat, Marco Rubio, with the timing and reconvening of the Quad, which he said had lost ambition under Trump.

"Part of what he (Rubio) is thinking is that this is probably the best possible signal if you're going to go into a trilateral meeting," said Campbell, co-founder of The Asia Group, referring to Thursday's US-China-Russia talks.

"The linchpin of everything that we do in Asia is the US-Japan relationship, and a perception that this is not at the top of the president's mind would concern me."

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales on Friday said that under Trump's leadership, the Quad had demonstrated it is "a partnership of action, tackling the region's toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific".

TRUMP TO MEET ALLIES, ASEAN LEADERS

A Japanese foreign ministry official last week said it was expected that Quad leaders would try to show unity, with maritime security, export restrictions, critical-minerals supply-chain diversification and AI among potential discussion points.

Before Trump's late afternoon arrival, ASEAN will hold meetings on Tuesday with leaders of Japan, South Korea, China and India, ahead of the annual East Asia Summit.

Trump will skip the summit but will join a US-ASEAN "Special Summit" and will meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday. The Philippines is a US defence ally.

Trump is also expected to hold talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday, Thai media quoted the commerce minister as saying, with a joint statement to be issued on negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement.

The US is Thailand's largest export market, accounting for 24% of its total shipments this year. The US designated Thailand as a major non-NATO ally in 2003. REUTERS