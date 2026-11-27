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Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu is expected to lead the Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition to victory in the Dec 12 election.

KUALA LUMPUR – Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is expected to retain power easily in the Dec 12 polls. But mounting troubles at Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS), the state’s dominant and politically-linked infrastructure firm, recalls the 2010s, when various scandals loosened its grip while it was part of the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional.

CMS’ downturn in recent years due to write-offs and loss-making ventures coincides with court and boardroom tussles between two sons of the late governor Taib Mahmud, who was also Malaysia’s longest-serving chief minister of the East Malaysian state.

Sarawak’s subsequent leaders, Taib’s successors, including current premier, Abang Johari Openg, all hail from the same Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB). Malaysia’s largest state changed the title of its head of government to premier in 2022. The party, including its earlier incarnations, has called the shots in the resource-rich state since the first polls in 1963.

The main loss-making venture is a troubled phosphates plant the firm has poured hundreds of million ringgit into. This was despite its board having known of the high likelihood of failure since at least 2021, when it was briefed on a 2019 independent report on why the factory failed to meet its targeted launch date. The Straits Times has seen this 2019 report, which has so far not been made public.

The study by US-based Independent Project Analysis (IPA) indicated a high risk of not “achieving the business case” due to likely cost overruns, delays and inability to operate at design capacity.

The project has failed to meet a string of new launch dates, with the latest operational start now scheduled for end-2026.

Phosphates are used in various industries, including food processing, and are crucial in producing agricultural fertiliser, a commodity that has seen a global supply disruption since the Strait of Hormuz was closed in February.

CMS did not respond to queries on whether it had taken any remedial measures, or considered the financial viability of the factory following the study.

However, sources told ST that the board had also considered in 2021 various options on how to deal with the ailing project, which at the time was estimated to need RM113 million (S$35.4 million) to complete, including mothballing it before divesting it to a new investor.

Mounting losses and family feuds

Losses at the phosphates subsidiary, Cahya Mata Phosphates Industries (CMPI), now exceed RM580 million. More than RM500 million of that was incurred since 2022, after the CMS board was briefed on the 2019 report.

The losses were a key trigger of the feud between Taib’s elder son, Mahmud Abu Bekir, and his younger brother, Sulaiman Abdul Rahman, who is CMS managing director.

From an investment base of RM427 million in paid-up capital and funds owed to shareholders at the end of 2021, the figure has ballooned by nearly RM1 billion to RM1.407 billion in December 2025.

The troubles at CMPI have dragged down the holding company’s financials, with CMS’ earnings dropping from RM290 million in 2022 to less than RM40 million in 2025. Since the 2019 IPA report, CMS has lost two-thirds of its market value and is currently worth about RM900 million.

Its shareholders include the Sarawak government, as well as several national investment funds, such as Tabung Haji, the Muslim pilgrimage savings manager.

In August, CMS reported that its cash and bank balances had fallen to RM507 million as at mid-2026, down nearly a third from RM751 million it ended 2025 with.

The balance might still look healthy, but legal battles could see CMS lose over RM400 million more. One is with an equity partner in the phosphate venture and the other is with Sarawak Electricity Supply Corporation.

In September, Gee Siew Yoong resigned from the board “for personal reasons”, relinquishing her position as chairperson of CMPI and the audit committee for CMS.

These circumstances are despite CMS’ monopoly on cement supply in Sarawak, giving it an iron grip on the building blocks of the state’s economic development, from property to roads and dams.

CMS was also once the only major player in telecommunications infrastructure. This was when Taib was chief minister from 1981 to 2014 and for a further decade when he served as governor.

CMS is also leading a joint venture with the state government to build The Isthmus, a 111 ha development in state capital Kuching worth RM3 billion, including a second phase of the Borneo Convention Centre, due for completion in 2028.

Against this backdrop, Mahmud has sought since 2025 to scrutinise CMS’ books, which he claims the firm is illegally withholding from him as a board member.

The former deputy chairman has also been blocked from attending several meetings as the board cited “conflict of interest”.

On Oct 8, he won a court ruling compelling CMS to allow him access to financial records, although the company was granted an interim stay pending an appeal with the next hearing slated for January.

It is not just Mahmud who has expressed concerns over the phosphates venture. ST has sighted minuted questions by shareholders at CMS’ 2025 annual general meeting expressing concern over delays on the huge bet as RM850 million out of the RM1.4 billion in total fixed assets has been sunk into CMPI.

Political stakes in state polls

The Taib family collectively holds 24% of CMS – from over 60% in the patriarch’s 1990s heyday – but the brewing storm surrounding the company that employs over 3,000 workers could spill over as fodder for the election campaign beginning on Nov 28 in a state where the political elite have repeatedly dodged accusations of abuses for decades.

Taib’s death in 2024 deepened a battle between his children and their stepmother, Raghad Kurdi Taib, over what some believe is the estate of Malaysia’s richest family, valued in excess of US$20 billion (S$25.9 billion). This wealth was built on logging, agriculture and construction businesses – allegedly concealed behind a web of family members or political proxies.

Global Witness, an investigative environmental non-governmental organisation, flagged suspicious transactions involving HSBC services used by Sarawakian firms that the family owned or controlled. The transactions came shortly before HSBC paid a US$1.9 billion fine in December 2012 to settle US money laundering investigations. The Taibs have denied such claims and any wrongdoing.

Nonetheless, antipathy towards Taib led to gains for parties that are now part of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan alliance.

In Taib’s last election as chief minister, held on April 16, 2011, the opposition doubled its tally to 16 seats in the state assembly, as the ruling parties’ vote share fell to a low of 55%. In terms of parliamentary seats, PBB and its allies went from 30 out of 31 in 2008, to 25 in 2013 and just 19 in 2018 when its vote share slipped to 52%.

Since pulling out of BN after the 2018 general election, GPS has fared much better at both state and federal polls and its economy has grown by leaps and bounds in the decade since Abang Johari took power. The state’s projected revenue is expected to surge to RM15 billion in 2027, more than double the RM7 billion in 2017.

But CMS seemingly throwing good money after bad is a reminder that Sarawak’s wealth has been mismanaged before.