Tropical storm triggers floods in northern Thailand

Soldiers conducting a rescue operation in a village affected by flash floods in northern Thailand's Loei province, in this undated photo released by the Royal Thai Army yesterday.

Flash floods have killed at least two people and swept through hundreds of houses in northern Thailand, the authorities said, after tropical storm Sinlaku dumped heavy rain on 18 provinces over the weekend. Loei is the worst-hit province.

Sinlaku has also hit Laos and Vietnam, where it killed another two people on Sunday in the provinces of Hoa Binh and Quang Ninh. The authorities there have warned that heavy rainfall might cause landslides and flash flooding in Vietnam's northern mountainous provinces.

The storm was moving towards Myanmar yesterday, said Thailand's meteorological department.