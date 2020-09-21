Tropical storm Noul leaves 11 dead in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH (XINHUA) - The impact of tropical storm Noul has left 11 people dead and one missing in Cambodia, a disaster control spokesman said on Monday (Sept 21).

National Committee for Disaster Management spokesman Khun Sokha said heavy rain, lightning and strong wind battered the country from Sept 17-20 due to the storm which lashed the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Laos.

"Eight people were killed by a lightning strike in Battambang province and three others drowned in the coastal provinces of Preah Sihanouk and Koh Kong, as one is still missing in Pailin province," he told Xinhua.

Noul's impact has caused flash floods in some parts of five provinces - Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong, Oddar Meanchey, Pailin and Pursat, he said, adding that the flood has inundated 1,825 houses, forcing 475 residents to leave their houses for higher ground.

Flooding has also caused damage to roads and crops in those provinces, he said.

In Myanmar, three people were killed with over 220 houses destroyed by strong wind, heavy rain and tidal waves due to Noul in the past four days.

"More than 9,500 locals and over 2,200 houses were also affected by the tropical storm Noul in Taninthayi and Bago regions and Mon state from Sept 17 to Sunday," Dr Min Thein, director of disaster management department under the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, said on Monday.

Three deaths were reported in Mon state due to the floods, he added.